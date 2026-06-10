GRAIL LAWSUIT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against GRAIL, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired Grail common stock between May 13, 2025, and February 19, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against GRAIL, Inc. (“GRAIL” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:GRAL) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Grail common stock between May 13, 2025, and February 19, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until August 4, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:



The Complaint alleges that Defendants provided materially false and misleading statements and/or concealed material adverse facts concerning the true state of the Company's NHS Galleri trial following the reveal of the top-line results covering the first screening round. The Complaint alleges that Defendants have since attested that the trial -- as executed within the three-year follow-up period -- was insufficient to demonstrate the achievability of a reduction in Stage III-IV cancers; Defendants disclosed the trial period, and thus the screening duration, was apparently insufficient to demonstrate whether the primary endpoint was achievable. The Complaint continues to allege that Defendants further repeatedly refused to provide detailed topline results or other data from the NHS-Galleri study, potentially concealing known trendlines which arguably suggested either a longer timeline would be necessary or otherwise that the probability of achieving the statistical reduction in Stage III & IV cancers by the trial's end had been reduced.

On February 19, 2026, GRAIL announced results for its NHS-Galleri trial, which evaluated annual multi-cancer screening with GRAIL's Galleri test, revealing that“[t]he primary endpoint of statistically significant Stage III-IV reduction was not observed.” On this news, the price of GRAIL stock fell significantly.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired GRAIL shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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