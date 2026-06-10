Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

The Children's Place To Release First Quarter Financial Results


2026-06-10 04:31:46
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SECAUCUS, N.J., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Children's Place, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLCE ), one of the only pure-play children's specialty retailers in North America with an omni-channel presence, today announced that its first quarter fiscal 2026 financial results will be released on Friday, June 12, 2026 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, which can be accessed at

About The Children's Place

The Children's Place is one of the only pure-play children's specialty retailers in North America with an omni-channel presence. Its global retail and wholesale network includes two digital storefronts, 497 stores in North America, wholesale marketplaces and distribution in 13 countries through nine international franchise and wholesale partners. The Children's Place designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells fashionable, high-quality, head-to-toe outfits predominantly at value prices, primarily under its proprietary brands:“The Children's Place” and“Gymboree”. For more information visit: and .

Investor Relations (201) 558-2400 ext. 14500


MENAFN10062026004107003653ID1111241287



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search