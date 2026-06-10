The Children's Place To Release First Quarter Financial Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SECAUCUS, N.J., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --), one of the only pure-play children's specialty retailers in North America with an omni-channel presence, today announced that its first quarter fiscal 2026 financial results will be released on Friday, June 12, 2026 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, which can be accessed at

About The Children's Place

The Children's Place is one of the only pure-play children's specialty retailers in North America with an omni-channel presence. Its global retail and wholesale network includes two digital storefronts, 497 stores in North America, wholesale marketplaces and distribution in 13 countries through nine international franchise and wholesale partners. The Children's Place designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells fashionable, high-quality, head-to-toe outfits predominantly at value prices, primarily under its proprietary brands:“The Children's Place” and“Gymboree”. For more information visit: and .

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