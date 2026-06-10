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Transactions Of Managers And Closely Associated Persons


2026-06-10 04:31:46
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Attached is a copy of a filing with the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) regarding a transaction of managers and closely associated persons, announcing the allocation of shares to a director of the board of Alvotech in accordance with his remuneration package.

Attachment

  • Managers Transactions - CSSF Form - Hjorleifur Palsson 2026-06-08

MENAFN10062026004107003653ID1111241284



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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