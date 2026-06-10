Kemper Corporation Shareholders Are Encouraged To Reach Out To Johnson Fistel For More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) or certain of its executive officers violated state or federal securities laws. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recoverable under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Kemper securities?

If you purchased Kemper securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click Here to Join the Investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at ... or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the Investigation

On May 6, 2026, Kemper stated that“[t]he increase in minimum liability limits effective January 1, 2025, has led to greater attorney involvement in claims and higher loss costs.” Management further admitted:“This trend has developed over several quarters.” Kemper also stated that although the relevant California rate filing was“6.9%” in aggregate, it was“about 50 points on bodily injury.”

In light of these disclosures, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Kemper complied with federal securities laws. If you suffered losses, or are a long-term holder of Kemper stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm – Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder litigation involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other violations of state and federal law.

Johnson Fistel has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, the firm recovered approximately $90,725,000 for investors.

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices. This press release may be considered a promotional communication. The attorney responsible for this communication is Frank J. Johnson.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations

(619) 814-4471

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