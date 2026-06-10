Stanton University Connects With Future Leaders At ACCESS College & Career Fair

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Stanton University took its mission on the road last week, participating in the Division of Alternative Education (ACCESS) College & Career Fair in Fountain Valley. The event provided a dynamic platform for university representatives to engage with local youth and share the diverse educational pathways Stanton has to offer.During the event, Stanton representatives connected with over 60 ambitious high school students and local families. The fair offered a valuable opportunity for attendees to explore future college opportunities, ask questions about campus life, and discuss academic programs designed to prepare the next generation of leadership.

A Warm Welcome and Growing Community

The university extended its sincere gratitude to the ACCESS team for hosting a flawless event and providing a warm, welcoming environment-complete with a thoughtful lunch for visiting representatives.

Events like the ACCESS fair are central to Stanton's community outreach, helping bridge the gap between high school graduation and higher education for local students.

"Met so many amazing future leaders last week! We loved connecting with over 60+ ambitious high school students and local families looking toward future college opportunities." - Stanton University Admissions Team

Mapping the Future: Charting Your Path with Stanton University

For prospective students and families who were unable to attend the fair, the opportunity to shape your academic future remains wide open. Stanton University extends a warm invitation to explore its diverse array of degree programs and connect directly with the admissions team. Whether you are finalizing your upcoming college plans or just beginning to navigate your higher education options, Stanton is committed to guiding you through every step of the process.

Now is the perfect time to take the next definitive step in your educational journey-to join a vibrant community and officially become a Stanton Fighting Elk.

Discover Academic Excellence: Explore comprehensive pathways tailored to align with your personal passions and professional ambitions.

Engage with an Admissions Expert: Receive individualized guidance regarding admissions requirements, credit transfers, and financial options.

Begin Your Journey: Visit the official Stanton University admissions portal today to explore upcoming enrollment opportunities or to schedule a one-on-one consultation.

