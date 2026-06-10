Nasdaq Announces Results From 2026 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) All 12 Nominated Directors Elected

Nasdaq Board Re-elects Adena T. Friedman as Chair of the Board

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) shareholders elected all nominated directors at the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. All directors will serve one-year terms. The elected board members are:



Melissa M. Arnoldi, EVP and General Manager for Business Solutions, AT&T Inc.

Charlene T. Begley, Retired SVP and CIO, General Electric Company

Adena T. Friedman, Chair and CEO, Nasdaq

Essa Kazim, Governor, Dubai International Financial Centre

Thomas A. Kloet, Retired CEO and Executive Director, TMX Group Limited

Kathryn A. Koch, President and CEO, The TCW Group, Inc.

Holden Spaht, Managing Partner, Thoma Bravo

Michael R. Splinter, Retired Chairman and CEO, Applied Materials, Inc.

Johan Torgeby, President and CEO, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB)

Toni Townes-Whitley, Former CEO, Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC)

Jeffery W. Yabuki, Chairman and CEO, InvestCloud; Chairman and Founding Partner, Motive Partners Alfred W. Zollar, Former Executive Partner, Siris Capital Group, LLC



The Nasdaq Board of Directors also re-elected Adena T. Friedman as Chair of the Board for a one-year term.

In addition, Nasdaq shareholders approved the following proposals:



The company's executive compensation, on an advisory basis; and Ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Nasdaq's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026.



For additional information on Nasdaq's corporate governance, please visit: .

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading technology platform that powers the world's economies. We architect the infrastructure of the world's most modern markets, power the innovation economy, and build trust in the financial system. We empower economic opportunity by designing and deploying advanced technology, data, and intelligence solutions that enable our clients to capture opportunities, navigate risk, and strengthen resilience. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at .

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