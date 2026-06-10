BRT Apartments Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREAT NECK, N.Y., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT APARTMENTS CORP. (NYSE: BRT) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend is payable July 9, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 25, 2026.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily properties. These multifamily properties may be wholly owned by BRT or by unconsolidated joint ventures in which BRT contributed a portion of the equity. As of May 31, 2026, BRT owns or has interests in 31 multi-family properties with 8,311 units in 11 states and has preferred equity investments in two multifamily properties. For additional information on BRT's operations, activities and properties, please visit its website at .

Contact:

BRT APARTMENTS CORP.

60 Cutter Mill Road

Suite 303

Great Neck, New York 11021

Telephone: (516) 466-3100

Email:...

