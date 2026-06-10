All About Kids Learning Centers Unveils New Brand And Website To Mark 20 Years Of Growth, Announces Two New Centers In Ohio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Childcare center built on the foundation of education, safety, and value continues to expand across Ohio and Kentucky

CINCINNATI, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All About Kids Learning Centers today celebrated 20 years of serving families across Ohio and Kentucky with the launch of a new brand identity and a redesigned website at AllAboutKidsLC. As the fastest-growing, locally owned childcare franchise, the new brand positions the company for continued growth across new and existing markets. All About Kids also announced two new centers to be built in Madisonville and Harrison, Ohio, which will increase the total number of locations to 18 when they are completed.

The brand refresh reflects All About Kids' commitment to education, safety and value; founding principles that have guided the organization since the first center opened in 2005. While honoring its identity and recognizable brand colors, All About Kids' updated logo and website introduce a more modern, professional look designed to resonate with today's families and prospective franchise partners.

“We saw our 20th anniversary as the perfect moment to refresh our brand, and kickstart our growth for the next decade and beyond,” said Katie Thompson, Director of Franchise Development at All About Kids Learning Centers.“Parents are drawn to All About Kids Learning Centers because of our reputation and commitment to a safe, affordable, and educational learning environment. Our new look stays true to our core and our colors, while the logo reminds us of a smile; something we want to see on each of the children when they enter one of our centers across Ohio and Kentucky.”

In addition to the new logo, All About Kids' updated website at emphasizes streamlined and concise messaging, improved usability, and greater consistency for all franchise locations. The new site features a more user-friendly layout that highlights programs in an accessible, easy-to-read format, as well as a simplified“Request a Tour” function that makes scheduling easier for both families and center administrators.

“Our focus has always been on supporting families and franchisees,” Thompson said.“This refresh ensures that All About Kids reflects the quality, care, and consistency that our centers deliver every day."

She added,“We are also excited to add two new locations in Madisonville and Harrison, Ohio, that will allow us to support even more families across the region.”

The brand refresh supports several strategic business goals for All About Kids, including increasing enrollment across all centers, reinforcing brand consistency across locations, and supporting expansion into new markets while continuing growth in Ohio and Kentucky. Prospective franchisees can learn more at .

About All About Kids Childcare and Learning Centers

All About Kids Childcare and Learning Centers was founded in 2005 and currently has 18 locations throughout Ohio and Kentucky. All About Kids is dedicated to fostering early childhood development for children six weeks to 12 years old. The centers provide safe, engaging, and supportive learning environments and are committed to the core principles of education and value. All About Kids is a proven franchise model for entrepreneurs seeking to establish their own centers and is actively expanding its footprint across the Midwest. For more information about the All About Kids childcare experience and the franchising opportunity, please visit .

CONTACT: Kevin Wilson...