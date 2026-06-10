Fortrea Announces Grant Of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
About Fortrea
Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) is a leading global provider of clinical development solutions to the life sciences industry. We partner with emerging and large biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostic companies to drive healthcare innovation that accelerates life changing therapies to patients. Fortrea provides phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology and consulting services. Fortrea's solutions leverage three decades of experience spanning more than 20 therapeutic areas, a passion for scientific rigor, exceptional insights and a strong investigator site network. Our talented and diverse team working in about 100 countries is scaled to deliver focused and agile solutions to clients globally. Learn more about how Fortrea is streamlining drug development at Fortrea and follow us on LinkedIn, X and Bluesky.
Fortrea Contacts:
Tracy Krumme (Investors) – 984-385-6707, ...
Sue Zaranek (Media) – 919-943-5422, ...
Kate Dillon (Media) – 646-818-9115, ...
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