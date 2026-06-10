Asure Software To Highlight Continued Investment In SMB Workforce Solutions At SHRM 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to Showcase Expanding Payroll and HR Platform and Growing AsureWorks Managed Services Offering at Booth #4619

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASUR), a provider of payroll and HR solutions for employers and enterprise payroll tax and treasury infrastructure, is participating in the 2026 SHRM Annual Conference & Expo, taking place June 16-19, 2026, in Orlando, Florida.

Asure Software will exhibit at Booth #4619 to highlight its continued investment in the small and mid-sized business (SMB) market through innovative payroll, HR, tax, benefits, and workforce management solutions. Attendees will learn how Asure Software's expanding technology platform and AsureWorks managed services offering help businesses navigate increasing workforce complexity, evolving compliance requirements, and rising administrative burdens.

"Small and mid-sized businesses continue to face significant challenges managing their workforce while keeping pace with an increasingly complex regulatory environment," said Pat Goepel, Chairman and CEO of Asure Software. "Our investments are focused on delivering greater value to these businesses through innovative technology, growing service offerings, and flexible delivery models that meet customers where they are. SHRM provides an ideal platform to demonstrate how Asure is helping organizations streamline operations, reduce compliance risk, and focus on growth."

At SHRM 2026, attendees will have the opportunity to learn how Asure Software's solutions help businesses:



Simplify payroll, tax management, and HR administration

Improve compliance and reduce administrative risk

Gain access to scalable workforce management technology

Leverage fully managed payroll and HR services through AsureWorks Support growth with solutions designed specifically for the SMB market



Asure Software's participation at SHRM reflects the company's continued commitment to expanding its presence within the HR and payroll technology market while increasing awareness of its differentiated approach: combining software with high-value services to address the evolving needs of SMB employers.

Conference attendees are encouraged to visit Booth #4619 to meet with Asure's leadership team, product experts, and workforce specialists to learn more about the company's vision for the future of HR and payroll management.

Attendees can learn more here:

About Asure Software

Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) provides payroll and HR solutions for employers and enterprise payroll tax and treasury infrastructure for large organizations. For employers, Asure's platform covers payroll, HR, recruiting, time and attendance, benefits, and compliance - delivered through AsureCentral, its connected platform, or through AsureWorks, its managed services offering for employers who prefer to outsource the work entirely. For large enterprises, Asure's payroll tax and treasury infrastructure handles multi-jurisdiction tax filing, funding, and money movement, integrating with platforms including Workday, Oracle, and SAP. For more information, visit .

Investor Relations Contact

Patrick McKillop

Vice President, Investor Relations

Asure Software

617-335-5058

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