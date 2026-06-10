Concentrix Schedules Release Of Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Investor Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWARK, Calif., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC ), a global technology and services leader, today announced it will release the financial results of its fiscal second quarter 2026 after market close on Monday, June 29, 2026. The Company will also host a conference call and webcast with the investment community to discuss the financial results on

The live and replay conference call webcast will be available in listen-only mode under Events and Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Concentrix website, along with other investor resources such as an updated company presentation and new frequently asked questions document.

About Concentrix: Powering a World That Works

Concentrix (NASDAQ: CNXC), is the Fortune 500® technology and services company, helping the world's best brands create intelligent operations that perform in the real world. We design, build, and run integrated human and AI solutions, harnessing the insight from billions of real-world interactions to help 2000+ of the world's most complex organizations solve their toughest business challenges. Backed by 20+ years of operational experience and battle tested AI, we're the intelligent transformation partner that helps clients across every major industry move from ambition to measurable, scalable performance. Virtually everywhere. To learn more, visit concentrix.

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Investor Relations

Concentrix Corporation

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