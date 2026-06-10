Thruflo Endovascular Secures Seed Funding To Advance First Purpose-Built Flow Diverter For Bifurcation Aneurysms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThruFlo Endovascular, Inc., a neuro-endovascular medical device company, today announced the completion of seed funding led by Atlas MedInnovation (Irvine, CA) to accelerate development of its novel bifurcated flow diverter platform. Proceeds will be used to establish formal R&D operations, complete device design, initiate additional pre-clinical studies, and submit an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application to the FDA.

Cerebral aneurysms affect an estimated 16.5 million Americans. Approximately 60% of intracranial aneurysms occur at the branch points of major vessels, where standard flow diverters were never designed to work. ThruFlo's device addresses this gap with an anatomically specific, dual-limb Y-shaped design that deploys as a single modality, eliminating the need for coiling and reducing procedural complexity, time, and risk.

“Today's interventionalists are using sidewall off-label devices such as stents with multiple detachable coils or intrasaccular devices for treatment of bifurcation aneurysms, because there is simply nothing better available,” said Samuel M. Shaolian, CEO of ThruFlo Endovascular.“Our device was designed from the ground up for this indication. Pre-clinical studies confirmed successful deployment and two-month device patency, and we are focused on building the evidence that translates into better outcomes for patients.”

ThruFlo holds a strong IP portfolio anchored by multiple issued and international patents and additional US and international pending patent applications.

The company is supported by a Scientific Advisory Board that includes leading neurological surgeons and interventional neuroradiologists from USC/Keck School of Medicine.

The global neurovascular device market is a growing multi-billion-dollar category projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2026, attracting significant acquisition interest from Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, and Stryker.

“ThruFlo is addressing a significant unmet need in neurovascular intervention with an innovative technology platform, strong intellectual property, and an experienced leadership team,” said Shuo Qi, Director of PEEZNN & COMPANY, a business and financial consulting firm supporting ThruFlo Endovascular.“Bifurcation aneurysms remain a challenging area for physicians, and ThruFlo's purpose-built approach has the potential to improve treatment options for patients. We are excited to support the company as it advances toward key development, regulatory, and commercialization milestones.”

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ThruFlo Endovascular, Inc.

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