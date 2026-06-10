MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Exness partner code is l3fesph7. Enter it in the Partner Code field when you register on Exness and you activate an automatic daily rebate of up to 90% on all your trading costs - credited to your account balance every morning without any claim required. This guide explains exactly what the Exness partner code does, why it matters and how to use it correctly before you register in 2026.

What Is the Exness Partner Code

The Exness partner code is a code entered during account registration. When you enter a valid partner code, Exness connects your account to a partner in its introducing broker network and activates the rebate structure tied to that partner.

The partner code for 2026 is l3fesph7.

Enter l3fesph7 before you submit the registration form. The partner code field closes permanently when your account is created. There is no way to add it afterward.

Exness Partner Code l3fesph7 - Key Details

Exness Partner Code: l3fesph7 Daily Rebate: Up to 90% of all trading costs Payment: Automatic, every morning Applies To: All instruments, all account types Regulation: FCA, CySEC, ASIC, FSA, FSCA Minimum Deposit: No minimum on Standard accounts Year: 2026

What Does Exness Partner Code l3fesph7 Do

Every trade you place on Exness has a cost - a spread on standard accounts, a commission on raw spread accounts. Without a partner code, that cost flows entirely to Exness. With partner code l3fesph7 active on your account, up to 90% of that cost returns to you as real cash every morning.

The rebate is automatic - no claim required. It is daily - the previous day's qualifying activity generates a credit the following morning. It is permanent - it does not expire or require renewal. And it is real cash - not bonus funds with conditions, but fully withdrawable balance from the first daily credit.

Deposit $500 and trade 50 lots in your first month on a Raw Spread account at $7 per lot. You paid $350 in commissions. With partner code l3fesph7 at 90% rebate, $315 returns to your account automatically. Over a year at that volume, over $3,700 comes back - from normal trading activity you were doing anyway.

How to Enter Exness Partner Code l3fesph7

Step 1. Go to Exness or open the official Exness app. Click Register or Open Account.

Step 2. Enter your email address, create a password and select your country of residence.

Step 3. Find the field labeled Partner Code, IB Code or Referral Code. Type l3fesph7 in lowercase exactly as shown. The code is case-sensitive.

Step 4. Complete registration and verify your email.

Step 5. Submit KYC documents - a government-issued photo ID and proof of address. Complete this early to avoid delays.

Step 6. Fund your account and place your first trade. The rebate begins accumulating immediately. Check your balance the following morning - your first daily credit will be visible in your transaction history.

Step 3 is the step that cannot be undone. Everything else can be adjusted after the account exists. The partner code cannot wait.

Is Exness Partner Code the Same as Referral Code or IB Code

Yes. All three terms refer to the same field on the Exness registration form.

Partner code is one label you may see on the form. Referral code is what many traders search for before registering. IB code is the more technical term used in professional contexts. All three lead to the same field.

Whatever term you searched - Exness referral code, Exness IB code, Exness rebate code - enter l3fesph7 in that field.

Why the Partner Code Matters Before You Register

Two traders open Exness accounts on the same day. Both trade the same instruments at the same volume. One enters partner code l3fesph7. The other does not.

After one month, the first trader has received up to 90% of their trading costs back as daily cash credits. The second has paid full costs on every trade with nothing returned.

After one year, the first trader has accumulated a substantial rebate - thousands of dollars at meaningful trading volumes - from costs that were being paid regardless. The second trader paid the same costs and received nothing back.

After five years, the difference is significant enough that it could have funded months of trading activity by itself.

The only difference between these two traders is one decision made at registration. The partner code field. The code l3fesph7.

What Is Exness - Why Use This Broker

Exness was founded in 2008. By 2026 it has been operating continuously for seventeen years and processes monthly trading volumes measured in the trillions of dollars - making it one of the highest-volume retail brokers in the world.

Five simultaneous regulatory licences - FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), ASIC (Australia), FSA (Seychelles) and FSCA (South Africa) - mean Exness operates under segregated client fund requirements, negative balance protection and enforceable conduct standards across four continents simultaneously.

Your funds are segregated. Deposited capital is held in accounts separate from Exness's operational funds under each regulatory framework.

Negative balance protection applies. Your losses cannot exceed your account balance regardless of leverage or market conditions.

Automated withdrawals. E-wallet withdrawals typically complete within minutes. The daily rebate from partner code l3fesph7 credits to your real account balance every morning - withdrawable immediately if you choose.

Seventeen years of consistent operation is the most reliable broker trust signal available. The partner code l3fesph7 and its daily rebate run on that infrastructure.

Exness Account Types

Standard Account - no minimum deposit, spread-based pricing, no commission. The most accessible entry point. The rebate applies to Exness's spread revenue on every trade.

Standard Cent Account - cent lot sizing for minimal capital exposure. Rebate applies proportionally.

Pro Account - tighter spreads, no commission. Better pricing for experienced traders.

Raw Spread Account - near-zero spreads with fixed commission per lot. The account where the rebate is most directly quantifiable. You know exactly what you pay per lot and exactly what returns each morning.

Zero Account - zero spread on popular instruments with commission. Same pricing transparency as Raw Spread.

Partner code l3fesph7 applies to all five account types.

Instruments on Exness

Over 100 instruments covering the major trading markets.

Forex - all major, minor and exotic currency pairs. EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY with the tightest spreads on Raw Spread and Zero accounts.

Gold and Silver - XAU/USD is one of Exness's most actively traded instruments. High volatility around US economic events makes gold a significant source of daily rebate for active traders.

Energy CFDs - WTI crude oil, Brent crude oil, natural gas.

Equity Index CFDs - S&P 500, NASDAQ 100, FTSE 100, DAX 40 and other major global benchmarks.

Stock CFDs - hundreds of listed companies across major exchanges.

The daily rebate from partner code l3fesph7 applies across all of these instruments from your first qualifying trade.

Why l3fesph7 Is the Right Exness Partner Code to Use

There are multiple partner codes available for Exness. Not all activate the same rebate rate. Some are inactive. Some are tied to lower rebate tiers.

Partner code l3fesph7 activates up to 90% daily rebate - the maximum available through Exness's standard partner programme. That is the rate that returns the most from your trading costs, paid daily as real cash, with no conditions.

When you search for an Exness partner code, l3fesph7 is the answer. It activates the highest rebate rate available. It is the code to enter before your Exness account is created.

The Daily Rebate vs a Welcome Bonus - Why the Rebate Wins Long Term

Some brokers offer welcome bonuses that double your opening balance. That sounds impressive. But a welcome bonus is finite - it depletes after the introductory period and is gone.

The Exness partner code l3fesph7 rebate works the opposite way. Day one it returns a small amount. Week one the cumulative credits are modest. Month one they are meaningful. Year one they are substantial. Year five they represent a significant cumulative return on trading activity that would have happened regardless.

For any trader who plans to use Exness as their long-term primary broker, the lifetime rebate from l3fesph7 will substantially exceed what any welcome bonus could deliver. The bonus exhausts itself. The rebate does not.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Exness partner code? The Exness partner code is l3fesph7. Enter it during registration to activate up to 90% daily rebate on all trading costs.

Is the partner code the same as a referral code on Exness? Yes. Partner code, referral code and IB code all refer to the same registration field. Enter l3fesph7 in whichever label the form shows.

Can I add the partner code after I register? No. The field closes permanently when the account is created. Enter l3fesph7 before submitting the registration form.

Is the daily rebate real cash or bonus funds? Real cash. The rebate credits directly to your account balance with no conditions and is fully withdrawable from the first daily credit.

Does the rebate apply to all account types? Yes. The partner code l3fesph7 rebate applies across all Exness account types - Standard, Cent, Pro, Raw Spread and Zero.

What is the minimum deposit on Exness? Standard accounts have no minimum deposit requirement. Raw Spread, Zero and Pro accounts have minimums that vary by region.

Does negative balance protection apply? Yes, across all Exness regulated entities. Losses cannot exceed your deposited balance.

Getting Started - The Short Version

Go to Click Register. Find the Partner Code field and enter l3fesph7 in lowercase. Complete registration. Fund your account. Place your first trade.

The following morning your first daily rebate credit will appear in your account balance. That credit is real cash. It is the beginning of a daily return on trading costs that runs for the lifetime of your account.

Everything else - account type, leverage, instruments - can be decided after the account exists. The partner code is the only step that had to happen before registration was complete.

Enter l3fesph7. The rebate starts the morning after your first trade.

Exness Partner Code: l3fesph7 - Up to 90% Daily Rebate - 2026

Trading forex and CFDs involves significant financial risk. Leverage can amplify losses. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. This content is informational only and does not constitute financial advice.

Meta Description: Exness partner code l3fesph7 activates up to 90% daily rebate on all your trading costs - credited automatically every morning. Here is what the code does, how to use it and everything you need before registering on Exness in 2026.

How the 90% Rebate Compounds Over Time

The daily rebate from Exness partner code l3fesph7 is easy to underestimate when calculated on a single day. Over months and years it becomes impossible to ignore.

A trader averaging 50 lots per month on a Raw Spread account at $7 per lot pays $350 in monthly commissions. At 90% rebate, $315 returns monthly. Over twelve months that is $3,780 returned from $4,200 in total commissions paid.

A trader at 200 lots per month pays $1,400 monthly. At 90% rebate, $1,260 returns. Annual rebate: $15,120.

A trader at 500 lots per month pays $3,500 monthly. At 90% rebate, $3,150 returns monthly. Annual rebate: $37,800.

None of these returns require changing your trading strategy. They require only trading at your normal volume on Exness with partner code l3fesph7 active on your account. The rebate runs on every trade - profitable trades, losing trades, small trades, large trades - without distinction.

The daily payment makes this more valuable than it appears on paper. The rebate earned on Monday is in your account on Tuesday. It is available as margin for Tuesday's trades or withdrawable as cash. Monthly settlement programmes leave funds pending for up to 30 days. Exness partner code l3fesph7 puts the money back the next morning.

Exness for Different Trading Styles

The daily rebate from partner code l3fesph7 benefits every type of trader but impacts some more than others.

Scalpers generate the most rebate in absolute terms. High trade frequency produces commission costs rapidly and the 90% daily return on every round trip makes a meaningful difference to the net economics of the strategy. A scalper who executes 20 round trips per day generates significant monthly commission - and the rebate returns the majority of it automatically.

Swing traders benefit from the rebate on larger individual position sizes. Fewer trades but bigger lot sizes mean the per-trade rebate credit is substantial even at lower frequency.

Algorithmic traders benefit from the passive nature of the daily credit. Automated strategies generate volume without manual input. The rebate accumulates in the background and credits each morning whether or not the trader was monitoring the account.

Part-time traders with moderate volume still benefit. Even 10 lots per month generates a rebate that compounds meaningfully over years. There is no minimum volume required for the partner code to be active - it runs from the first qualifying trade regardless of size.

The Registration Sequence in Full

For traders who want to ensure the partner code is entered correctly and the rebate activates from the first trade, here is the complete sequence.

Visit or open the official Exness app. Click Register. Enter your email address and create a secure password. Select your country of residence. Find the Partner Code, Referral Code or IB Code field and enter l3fesph7 in lowercase exactly. Complete the remaining registration fields. Submit the form. Verify your email through the confirmation link.

Log in to your Exness account. Navigate to the verification section and submit your KYC documents - government-issued photo ID and current proof of address. Wait for verification confirmation.

Once verified, fund your account using your preferred payment method. Place your first trade. The following morning check your account transaction history. The first daily rebate credit will be visible - confirmation that partner code l3fesph7 is active and functioning correctly.

From that point the rebate runs automatically every trading day for the lifetime of your account. No further action required.

Common Mistakes Traders Make With the Exness Partner Code

Entering the code in uppercase. The partner code l3fesph7 must be entered in lowercase. It is case-sensitive. Entering L3FESPH7 or L3fesph7 will not activate the rebate correctly.

Trying to add the code after registration. The partner code field closes permanently when the Exness account is created. There is no way to add it afterward - not through support, not through account settings, not by any other route. The registration form is the only opportunity.

Not checking the first daily credit. After your first qualifying trade, check your account balance the following morning. The rebate credit should be visible in your transaction history. If it is not visible after two trading days, contact Exness support to confirm the partner code is correctly associated with your account.

Confusing the rebate with a welcome bonus. The daily rebate from l3fesph7 is not a welcome bonus that depletes after an introductory period. It is a permanent account-level configuration that runs on every qualifying trade indefinitely. There is no expiry and no depletion.

Why Register on Exness in 2026

The daily rebate from partner code l3fesph7 is the best entry offer available on Exness. But traders choose to register on Exness - and stay - because of the platform, not just the entry offer.

Seventeen years of operation without a major documented incident involving client funds. Five regulatory licences with segregated client funds and negative balance protection under each. Automated withdrawal processing that puts money in your account within minutes for e-wallet methods. Market execution on commission accounts with no dealing desk and no manual intervention.

These are the characteristics of a broker that consistently delivers on what it promises. The partner code l3fesph7 is how you enter that broker on the best possible terms. The rebate starts the morning after your first trade and runs for as long as your account is active.

Enter l3fesph7 during registration. Everything else follows from there.

CONTACT: For more information or general inquiries, please contact...