Dog Haus And Keurig Dr Pepper Launch First-Of-Its-Kind Beverage Platform, Redefining The Restaurant Beverage Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National partnership introduces a flexible beverage ecosystem built around nostalgia, regional identity, premium formats and continuous innovation

PASADENA, Calif., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dog Haus today announced a national partnership with Keurig Dr Pepper that expands far beyond a traditional fountain agreement, creating a fully integrated beverage platform designed to transform how guests discover, experience and engage with beverages both inside and outside the restaurant.

The partnership makes Dog Haus the first restaurant brand to exclusively leverage Keurig Dr Pepper's full beverage portfolio across fountain, premium packaged beverages, coffee, energy, bar programs, takeout and delivery.

Rather than treating beverages as a supporting menu category, Dog Haus has built a platform designed to drive traffic, increase repeat visits and give operators greater flexibility to tailor offerings to their local communities.

“At Dog Haus, we've never followed industry norms, but rather looked for opportunities to do things outside of the box, and better. We've built our brand by creating menu items and experiences that stand apart,” said Michael Montagano, CEO of Dog Haus.“We weren't interested in simply replacing one fountain lineup with another. Partnering with Keurig Dr Pepper allows us to bring that same spirit of innovation to beverages, delivering more variety, more flexibility and ultimately a more memorable visit to Dog Haus.”

The program combines nationally recognized brands including Dr Pepper, Dr Pepper Zero Sugar, Dr Pepper Cherry, RC Cola, RC Cola Zero Sugar, 7UP, Sunkist, Hawaiian Punch and IBC Root Beer with regional favorites that can vary by market, including Big Red, Squirt, Sun Drop and Canada Dry.

At the center of the strategy is what Dog Haus calls“newstalgia” - reintroducing iconic brands and flavors consumers already know and love in ways that feel fresh, relevant and discovery-driven.

That philosophy extends throughout the platform. In select markets, guests will find premium glass-bottle offerings featuring brands such as Dr Pepper, Squirt, 7UP, IBC Root Beer and Big Red. Several of those beverages will also be incorporated into specialty cocktails and future beverage innovations across Dog Haus Biergarten locations.

Inspired by the variety, discovery and local relevance that have long defined the Dog Haus beer program, the beverage strategy is designed to give guests more reasons to explore the menu, discover new favorites and return more often.

Beyond the dining room, guests ordering takeout and delivery will have access to an expanded lineup that includes bottled soft drinks, La Colombe ready-to-drink coffee and Core Hydration. Restaurants will also feature Tractor's organic lemonades, brewed teas, and agua fresca-inspired refreshers, adding a handcrafted, ingredient-forward dimension to the overall beverage experience.

“Dog Haus and Keurig Dr Pepper share a passion for innovation and delivering memorable guest experiences,” said Jeff Tabor, Chief Customer Officer at Keurig Dr Pepper.“The breadth of our portfolio allows Dog Haus to create a beverage strategy that is flexible, locally relevant and built for long-term growth. We're excited to see the platform continue to evolve.”

The launch marks the beginning of a broader beverage innovation roadmap for Dog Haus, including seasonal offerings, regional rotations, specialty beverage concepts and new menu integrations designed to create fresh reasons for guests to return throughout the year.

“Our partnership with Dr. Pepper represents an innovative platform built to consistently create new reasons for guests to come back,” added Montagano.

For more information, visit DogHaus.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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