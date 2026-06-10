Elvish Yadav Takes On 'Cockroaches' With His Own Khargosh Janta Party - Here's All We Know About It

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a direct clapback to the viral Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement, Elvish Yadav has launched his own satirical political faction: the Khargosh Janta Party (KJP).

The YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner announced this party of rabbits less than a week after the massive CJP-led protest over the NEET paper leak and the CBSE OSM row in Delhi.

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On Wednesday (June 10) morning, Elvish announced his fictional political front on X with an AI-generated poster of Khargosh Janta Party saying,“Saare Bhaii Jantar Mantar poch jao. Free gajar to everyone.”

He posted a satirical poster showing himself amid rabbits and carrots with parody slogans like "Gajar hamara haq hai" and“Tez dimag, lambe kaan, sabka vikas, gajar ke saath.”

He also launched a dedicated page for his party and extended the parody campaign online.

In a separate post, Elvish shared his party's manifesto alongside another poster featuring himself as the founder. The poster described KJP as“A New Voice. A New Movement” and listed promises such as support for the middle class, free speech and nationalism.

“Khargosh Janta Party (KJP). A movement for: Free Speech, Middle-Class Empowerment, National Pride. Founder: Prime Minister Elvish Yadav,” KJP wrote.

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Later on Tuesday, Elvish slammed the Abhijeet Dipke-led Cockroach Janta Party for“zero transparency and crumbs” for its followers.

“Cockroach Janta Party Manifesto. Free crumbs for all. Cabinet meetings behind the refrigerator. Zero transparency (they hate the light),” he wrote in an X post.

Soon after, CJP supporters flooded his comment section defending the student-driven movement and calling him out for his“distasteful” remark.

However, Elvish brushed the criticism off with satire, saying,“I don't argue with Cockroach Janta Party members anymore. Pest control works better than debates.”

Hours before launching his party on Wednesday morning, Yadav shared a video defending his post and questioning his criticism of CJP supporters.

“Tumhare manifesto ke hisaab se democracy honi chahiye, toh main bhi wahi kar raha hu. Main mazak kar raha hu. Ye mera right hai. Main toh tumhara sabse bada supporter hu,” he said.

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Elvish Yadav's comment section was flooded with carrot and rabbit memes, while some mocked rival“CJP” as“cockroaches,” showing Elvish's strong engagement among Indian social media users who enjoy his roasts.

“I'm in because why not everything for laughs and gags. And Rabbits are cute,” a user said.

Another user said,“This alone will draw a bigger crowd than Congress. CJP is nothing in front of it, the system belongs to bhai.”

“Please work for OPENING MORE schools and colleges. And send your founder to it,” another user said, mockingly.

“Brother, your party won't succeed; the reason is that your election symbol is a rabbit. Maybe you don't know that rabbits are also a species that multiplies rapidly, just like the houris of a particular religion,” said a user.

“How shameful is it to mock gen-z movement,” a user said.