£28 Billion UK Aid Scandal: Secret Report Says Funds Reached ISIS And Criminal Networks

The newspaper reported that the confidential review, commissioned by the UK Cabinet Office, found that billions of pounds ended up in the hands of organized crime groups, while millions were allegedly linked to entities connected to Russia and the Islamic State group (ISIS).

According to the report, some COVID-era loans and aid programs were exploited by criminal organizations, human traffickers and individuals linked to extremist networks. The findings reportedly raised serious concerns about weaknesses in government vetting and oversight mechanisms.

The Telegraph said the report was not publicly released after officials feared political fallout from the scale of the alleged misuse of public funds. The newspaper also reported that some funds may have supported companies linked to the Russian state and research projects connected to China's military sector.

The revelations come as the British government continues efforts to recover money lost through fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials say billions of pounds have already been recovered or protected through anti-fraud measures introduced in recent years.

The case has renewed scrutiny of foreign aid oversight and security screening procedures, with experts warning that economic security is increasingly linked to national security in an era of geopolitical competition and transnational crime.

The report may also draw attention in Afghanistan, where international donors have spent billions of dollars on humanitarian and development assistance over the past two decades. Concerns about transparency, corruption and the diversion of aid have frequently been raised by oversight bodies and international watchdogs.

Since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, Afghanistan has remained heavily dependent on humanitarian assistance. Aid agencies have repeatedly stressed the need for stronger monitoring mechanisms to ensure assistance reaches vulnerable communities and is not diverted by armed groups or other actors.