IDB Invest Achieves 'AAA' Credit Rating By S&P

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) – Boosting Capacity For Development Financing in Latin America and the Caribbean

WASHINGTON, USA - IDB Invest, the private-sector arm of the Inter-American Development Bank Group (IDB Group), has achieved the highest possible 'AAA' credit rating from S&P Global Ratings, reinforcing its sound financial position and strengthening its ability to support private-sector-led development across Latin America and the Caribbean.

The upgrade from 'AA+' reflects IDB Invest's robust governance and its successful transition to its innovative“originate-to-share” business model, which has expanded its ability to mobilise private capital for development across the region.

In 2025, IDB Invest reached a record $13.1 billion in financing, including $7.7 billion in mobilisation.

The new rating also reflects the successful completion of IDB Invest's $3.5 billion capital increase process. Together with the originate-to-share model, the additional capital is expected to increase IDB Invest's financing and mobilisation capacity from about $13 billion today to roughly $22 billion annually over the next decade, supporting more projects and expanding economic opportunities in the region.

“This upgrade reflects the transformation of IDB Invest and the strong support of our shareholders. It expands our capacity to support businesses to boost private-sector-led development across Latin America and the Caribbean,” said IDB Group president Ilan Goldfajn.

“Our new AAA rating marks a historic moment for our institution, and it's a testament to the work of an incredible team that made it possible,” said IDB Invest CEO James Scriven.“Today's upgrade validates our extraordinary transformation, our business model, and our successful capital increase process. This step forward means better funding conditions and more resources for the region. We are just getting started,” he added.

Since 2016, IDB Invest has channelled more than $75 billion to Latin America and the Caribbean, supporting over 700 projects in sectors including infrastructure, energy, trade financing, health, and productive development.

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