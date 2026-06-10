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Fenton Fitzwilliam Names Weber Shandwick Leader As UK MD
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Fenton Fitzwilliam has appointed former Weber Shandwick executive Natalie Buxton as UK managing director as the Paritee-owned advisory firm expands its presence in the UK market.
Buxton joins the consultancy after 19 years at Weber Shandwick, where she most recently served as UK network managing director, overseeing an 80-strong team across Scotland and Manchester.
She will be based between London and Glasgow and will lead the integration of public affairs specialists joining Fenton Fitzwilliam from fellow Paritee agencies Brands2Life and RPP Group.
The move marks the formal launch of Fenton Fitzwilliam's UK operation, after the firm soft-launched in London this April.
The consultancy, which launched in Dublin and Brussels last year, advises organisations operating in highly regulated sectors including energy, defence, telecommunications, infrastructure and pharmaceuticals. Buxton will oversee an initial UK team of 14 consultants, with plans to add further strategic communications capabilities alongside its public affairs offer.
Buxton (pictured, left) said: "At Fenton Fitzwilliam we have a wonderful opportunity to build an agency that combines deep sector, political and communications knowledge with AI-first ways of working, meaning our clients will benefit from the combination of a nimble and efficient approach to strategy and delivery with the time and dedication of senior communications experts."
Fenton Fitzwilliam CEO Moray Macdonald (pictured, right), who previously worked with Buxton at Weber Shandwick, said her experience building high-performing teams and advising clients in complex sectors would support the consultancy's next phase of growth.
Paritee CEO Jonas Palmqvist – one of the recipients of PRovoke Media's Outstanding Individual Achievement SABRE Awards in EMEA this year – said the UK expansion reflected growing client demand and would complement Brands2Life's strengths in technology, health, retail and food systems, while creating stronger links across the group's international network.
The UK launch forms part of Paritee's wider ambition to build an international advisory platform across Europe, with Brands2Life continuing to serve as the group's cornerstone brand in the UK market.
Buxton joins the consultancy after 19 years at Weber Shandwick, where she most recently served as UK network managing director, overseeing an 80-strong team across Scotland and Manchester.
She will be based between London and Glasgow and will lead the integration of public affairs specialists joining Fenton Fitzwilliam from fellow Paritee agencies Brands2Life and RPP Group.
The move marks the formal launch of Fenton Fitzwilliam's UK operation, after the firm soft-launched in London this April.
The consultancy, which launched in Dublin and Brussels last year, advises organisations operating in highly regulated sectors including energy, defence, telecommunications, infrastructure and pharmaceuticals. Buxton will oversee an initial UK team of 14 consultants, with plans to add further strategic communications capabilities alongside its public affairs offer.
Buxton (pictured, left) said: "At Fenton Fitzwilliam we have a wonderful opportunity to build an agency that combines deep sector, political and communications knowledge with AI-first ways of working, meaning our clients will benefit from the combination of a nimble and efficient approach to strategy and delivery with the time and dedication of senior communications experts."
Fenton Fitzwilliam CEO Moray Macdonald (pictured, right), who previously worked with Buxton at Weber Shandwick, said her experience building high-performing teams and advising clients in complex sectors would support the consultancy's next phase of growth.
Paritee CEO Jonas Palmqvist – one of the recipients of PRovoke Media's Outstanding Individual Achievement SABRE Awards in EMEA this year – said the UK expansion reflected growing client demand and would complement Brands2Life's strengths in technology, health, retail and food systems, while creating stronger links across the group's international network.
The UK launch forms part of Paritee's wider ambition to build an international advisory platform across Europe, with Brands2Life continuing to serve as the group's cornerstone brand in the UK market.
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