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Walker Sands Acquires Revops Firm Revpartners
(MENAFN- PRovoke) CHICAGO - Walker Sands has acquired RevPartners, a revenue operations and go-to-market engineering firm focused on CRM systems, marketing automation and revenue operations.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Atlanta-based RevPartners is a HubSpot Elite Solutions Partner and Clay Elite Studio Partner. The firm works with clients on CRM architecture, workflow design, reporting and revenue operations.
Walker Sands said the acquisition expands its capabilities in CRM and marketing technology, data management and go-to-market operations.
"Too many B2B organizations still operate with disparate marketing, sales and revenue systems, which makes it hard to see what's driving growth," Walker Sands co-CEO Andrew Cross said in a statement.
RevPartners CEO and co-founder Brendan Tolleson said the combination comes as companies face increasing pressure to demonstrate returns on marketing and sales investments.
RevPartners will continue to operate under its existing brand as RevPartners, a Walker Sands company.
The acquisition follows Walker Sands' recent investment from private equity firm Mountaingate Capital. The combined organization has more than 250 employees across strategy, technology, creative, communications and media functions.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Atlanta-based RevPartners is a HubSpot Elite Solutions Partner and Clay Elite Studio Partner. The firm works with clients on CRM architecture, workflow design, reporting and revenue operations.
Walker Sands said the acquisition expands its capabilities in CRM and marketing technology, data management and go-to-market operations.
"Too many B2B organizations still operate with disparate marketing, sales and revenue systems, which makes it hard to see what's driving growth," Walker Sands co-CEO Andrew Cross said in a statement.
RevPartners CEO and co-founder Brendan Tolleson said the combination comes as companies face increasing pressure to demonstrate returns on marketing and sales investments.
RevPartners will continue to operate under its existing brand as RevPartners, a Walker Sands company.
The acquisition follows Walker Sands' recent investment from private equity firm Mountaingate Capital. The combined organization has more than 250 employees across strategy, technology, creative, communications and media functions.
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