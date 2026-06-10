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Descartes Systems Group

Descartes Systems Group


2026-06-10 03:11:22
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:37 AM EST - Descartes Systems Group: Announced that New York-based New Castle Building Products, a leading distributor of exterior building materials, has reduced its fleet mileage by approximately 25,000 miles annually using Descartes' route planning and execution solution. Descartes Systems Group shares T are trading down $0.80 at $103.44.

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