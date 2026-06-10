403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Descartes Systems Group
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:37 AM EST - Descartes Systems Group: Announced that New York-based New Castle Building Products, a leading distributor of exterior building materials, has reduced its fleet mileage by approximately 25,000 miles annually using Descartes' route planning and execution solution. Descartes Systems Group shares T are trading down $0.80 at $103.44.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment