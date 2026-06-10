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Jaguar Mining Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:44 AM EST - Jaguar Mining Inc.: Announced significant progress in advancing its five-year Exploration Plan with the strategic engagement of two world-class drilling contractors, Major Drilling Group International Inc. and GEOSOL Geologia e Sondagens S.A.("GEOSOL"), to fully operationalize the program at the Chamé and Bahú Corridor in the Iron Quadrangle, Minas Gerais, Brazil. Jaguar Mining Inc. shares T are trading up $0.17 at $5.28.
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