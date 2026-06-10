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DATA Communications Management Corp.

DATA Communications Management Corp.


2026-06-10 03:11:22
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:49 AM EST - DATA Communications Management Corp.: Announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted a notice filed by the Company of its intention to renew the normal course issuer bid with respect to its outstanding common shares. DATA Communications Management Corp. shares T are trading up $0.23 at $11.68.

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