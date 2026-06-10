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Troilus Mining Corp.

Troilus Mining Corp.


2026-06-10 03:11:21
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:00 AM EST - Troilus Mining Corp.: Recently welcomed representatives from the Government of Québec to the Troilus Copper-Gold Project in north-central Québec for the official announcement of the allocation of 70 megawatts of hydroelectric power to the Project. Troilus Mining Corp. shares T are trading down $0.08 at $1.66.

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