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ADF GROUP INC.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:01 PM EST - ADF GROUP INC.: Has announced its director election results following its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 9, 2026. In total, 3,396,702 Subordinate Voting Shares (approximately 20.62% of the class) and 12,076,818 Multiple Voting Shares (approximately 100% of the class, excluding fractional shares) were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting, representing a combined total of approximately 90.53% of the voting rights attached to all shares issued and outstanding as at the Record date of April 14. ADF GROUP INC. shares T are trading up $0.07 at $13.45.
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