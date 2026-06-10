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ATCO, RBC, Cavvy At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> ATCO LTD (T.X) Hit a new 52-Week High of $72.47. In mid-May, ATCO announced the addition of Rona Ambrose to the Board of Directors. Ambrose, well known for her government and business leadership, is the newest of the nine ATCO board members elected at ATCO's Annual Meeting of Share Owners held on May 13.
Cavvy Energy Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.91. Cavvy announced the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 8.
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $10.91. Doman announced its director election results following its annual and special meeting of shareholders, held May 8.
DRI Healthcare Trust (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $18.89. In mid-May, DRI announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Adjusted EBITDA of $52.8M and margin of 90%.
ADF Group Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $13.62. ADF announced its director election results following its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 9.
Fox River Resources Corporation (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.12. Fox River obtained an interim order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in connection with the proposed arrangement involving Fox River and Avenir Minerals Limited to be implemented pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act.
Knight Therapeutics Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $9.28. Knight was required by Regulation 62-103 respecting the Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues regarding securities of Crescita Therapeutics Inc.
Kingsview Minerals Ltd. (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.47. Kingsview says will acquire a new property in Southeast New Brunswick. The transaction will be completed by the issuance of common shares of the Company. The purchase price will be 550,000 common shares priced at $0.50 per share for a total of $275,000.
K-Bro Linen Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $42.90. K-Bro Linen announced the results of its annual general meeting, held on June 3. A total of 8,731,557 shares were voted in person or by proxy, representing 67.21% of the outstanding shares as of the record date.
Life & Banc Split Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $13.10. Brompton Funds announces distributions payable on June 8, to class A shareholders of record at the close of business on May 29.
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc (T. PIF) Hit a new 52-Week High of $14.65. Monday, Polaris announced that Mexico's Secretary of Energy, and the Federal Electricity Commission have completed the first national competitive selection process under the CFE Mixed Development Program.
Rubellite Energy Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.85. Rubellite Energy to announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 27, 2026, were elected as directors of Rubellite. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its annual meeting of shareholders earlier today in Calgary.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust REI) Hit a new 52-Week High of $22.81. Last week, RioCan announced the results of the votes from its annual meeting of unitholders held today. The total number of units represented by unitholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 159,806,744, representing 54.99% of RioCan's 290,615,339 outstanding units entitled to be voted.
Rogers Sugar Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $6.93. In early May, Rogers Sugar reported Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14, revenue of $280.6M beats by $51.16M
Royal Bank of Canada (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $276.49. Wednesday, RBC rose 0.1% on volume of 182,254 shares
Cavvy Energy Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.91. Cavvy announced the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 8.
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $10.91. Doman announced its director election results following its annual and special meeting of shareholders, held May 8.
DRI Healthcare Trust (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $18.89. In mid-May, DRI announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Adjusted EBITDA of $52.8M and margin of 90%.
ADF Group Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $13.62. ADF announced its director election results following its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 9.
Fox River Resources Corporation (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.12. Fox River obtained an interim order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in connection with the proposed arrangement involving Fox River and Avenir Minerals Limited to be implemented pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act.
Knight Therapeutics Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $9.28. Knight was required by Regulation 62-103 respecting the Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues regarding securities of Crescita Therapeutics Inc.
Kingsview Minerals Ltd. (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.47. Kingsview says will acquire a new property in Southeast New Brunswick. The transaction will be completed by the issuance of common shares of the Company. The purchase price will be 550,000 common shares priced at $0.50 per share for a total of $275,000.
K-Bro Linen Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $42.90. K-Bro Linen announced the results of its annual general meeting, held on June 3. A total of 8,731,557 shares were voted in person or by proxy, representing 67.21% of the outstanding shares as of the record date.
Life & Banc Split Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $13.10. Brompton Funds announces distributions payable on June 8, to class A shareholders of record at the close of business on May 29.
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc (T. PIF) Hit a new 52-Week High of $14.65. Monday, Polaris announced that Mexico's Secretary of Energy, and the Federal Electricity Commission have completed the first national competitive selection process under the CFE Mixed Development Program.
Rubellite Energy Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.85. Rubellite Energy to announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 27, 2026, were elected as directors of Rubellite. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its annual meeting of shareholders earlier today in Calgary.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust REI) Hit a new 52-Week High of $22.81. Last week, RioCan announced the results of the votes from its annual meeting of unitholders held today. The total number of units represented by unitholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 159,806,744, representing 54.99% of RioCan's 290,615,339 outstanding units entitled to be voted.
Rogers Sugar Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $6.93. In early May, Rogers Sugar reported Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14, revenue of $280.6M beats by $51.16M
Royal Bank of Canada (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $276.49. Wednesday, RBC rose 0.1% on volume of 182,254 shares
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