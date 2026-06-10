MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) 25th Canadian Annual Derivatives Conference Opens the Market

June 10, 2026 10:17 AM EDT | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - Luc Fortin, President and Chief Executive Officer, TMX Global Markets and Post Trade, opens the market from Québec City to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Canadian Annual Derivatives Conference (CADC). This landmark event, made possible by the collaboration and generosity of the event's sponsors, marks a significant moment for Canada's derivatives landscape.



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TMX is proud to highlight our Platinum sponsors, CanDeal, FTSE Russell, and StoneX, alongside our Gold, Silver, and Bronze partners from across the industry and thanks them for their essential collaboration. TMX looks forward to their continuous support in driving the evolution of Canada's derivatives ecosystem.

CADC brings together Canada's derivatives leaders to explore critical developments in equities, fixed income, technology, regulation and clearing.

Learn more at .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Catherine Kee

Head of Media Relations, TMX Group

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange