MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Prospect Markets Announces Closing of Strategic Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of C$2,000,000

June 10, 2026 2:11 PM EDT | Source: Prospect Prediction Markets Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - Prospect Prediction Markets Inc. (TSXV: MKT) (OTCQB: MKTSF) (FSE: DEP) (" Prospect Markets " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") of 5,000,000 common shares of the Company (" Shares ") at a price of $0.40 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,000,000.

The Offering is being led by Matco Financial, Lucida Capital and AlphaNorth Asset Management with participation by Prospect Markets' management team.

"This financing is an important milestone for Prospect Markets, and we're proud to have the backing of leading institutional investors: Matco Financial, Lucida Capital, and AlphaNorth Asset Management, alongside meaningful participation from our own management team," said Johnny Chen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "The capital raised will allow us to accelerate product development, scale our team, and execute on the strategic roadmap we have been building toward. We are grateful for the support of our investors and remain focused on delivering a platform that redefines how sports fans engage with the games they love."

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes. The Shares issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period required under applicable securities laws. The Company received conditional approval for the Offering from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") on May 22, 2026 by way of filing a price reservation form. Final approval of the Offering remains subject to approval by the TSXV, which the Company has submitted for as of the date of this news release.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid certain qualified finders a cash finder's fee equal to $6,000, being 6% of the gross proceeds raised from subscribers introduced by such finders.

Certain "Insiders" of the Company (as such term is defined under the policies of the TSXV) purchased an aggregate of 187,500 Shares under the Offering, which constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 based on a determination that the fair market value of the Offering, insofar as it involves the Insider, does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company. No new insiders and no control persons were created in connection with the closing of the Offering.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. Persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent such registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

About Prospect Markets

Prospect Markets is the prediction market platform built natively for sports. From the world's largest leagues to niche competitions, Prospect turns sports moments into a tradable market. Fans trade peer-to-peer on outcomes using real-time data from our second-screen experience which transforms passive viewership into active market participation.

On behalf of the Company:

Johnny Chen

Chief Executive Officer

Email: ...

Web:

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, including statements regarding: the intended use of proceeds of the Offering.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. In some instances, material assumptions and factors are presented or discussed in this news release in connection with the statements or disclosure containing the forward-looking information and statements. Readers are cautioned that the following list of material factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to, assumptions concerning: the Company using the net proceeds of the Offering as anticipated, the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, the Company's expectations regarding acceleration of product development, scaling its team, executing on future plans and delivering a platform that affects the way fans engage.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation: changes in market conditions; the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; regulatory developments relating to prediction markets, gaming, and digital assets; competition from established and emerging platforms; market acceptance and user adoption; the availability of financing; technological risks including cybersecurity; and other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at . The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

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Source: Prospect Prediction Markets Inc.