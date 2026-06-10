MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Brazilian Artists Transform Miami with Monumental Jaguar Sculptures

June 10, 2026 2:12 PM EDT | Source: Global Vision Access

São Paulo, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - Alongside GVA, the Jaguar Parade will arrive in Miami in 2026 with monumental jaguar sculptures created by Brazilian artists. As one of the world's largest public art and conservation initiatives, the Jaguar Parade will transform the city into a vibrant open-air gallery, inviting residents and visitors to experience art in public spaces while raising awareness about jaguar conservation and biodiversity protection.







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Arriving at a moment when Miami will be welcoming unprecedented international attention and global audiences, Jaguar Parade connects public art, environmental awareness and cultural exchange through immersive installations designed to engage diverse communities and visitors from around the world.

Created and produced by Artery, the Miami edition will feature 11 large-scale jaguar sculptures installed across key locations throughout the city. Blending artistic expression with environmental purpose, the installations are designed to spark curiosity, interaction and meaningful conversations around nature and conservation.

Among the featured works, one sculpture will be painted live during a special activation on June 9 by acclaimed Brazilian urban figurative artist Fabiano Senk. Based in São Paulo, Senk is recognized for his dreamlike color palettes and large-scale works exploring themes of community, identity and human connection.







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The exhibition will also feature works by Brazilian artists Gus Attab, Laila Mackenzie, Busy, Livia Mourão & Rui Machado, Guilherme Kramer, Kássia Borges, Lettice, Vinicius Zoia, Sophie Reiterman and Cíntia Abravanel - each bringing distinct artistic perspectives inspired by biodiversity, coexistence and environmental preservation.

Following successful editions in cities including New York, Paris, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, Jaguar Parade arrives in Miami as part of its international expansion into some of the world's leading cultural capitals. To date, the initiative has brought together more than 258 artists and impacted over 30 million people globally, generating more than 336 million media and digital impressions worldwide.







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This edition also carries special significance as it celebrates the 15th anniversary of Onçafari, the internationally recognized nonprofit organization dedicated to jaguar conservation and biodiversity protection in Brazil.

"Being part of the Jaguar Parade is a major milestone for Onçafari and an opportunity to expand our international presence while sharing the conservation work we have developed across Brazil and Latin America," said Mario Haberfeld, founder of Onçafari. "As we celebrate 15 years of history, we are proud of the legacy we've built in jaguar conservation and habitat protection."







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Today, Onçafari operates 23 conservation bases across nine Brazilian states, directly managing more than 125,000 hectares and supporting the protection of over 2 million hectares of natural areas.

At the conclusion of the exhibition, 100% of the auction's net proceeds will support the organization's ongoing conservation efforts and future initiatives.

"Public art has the power to interrupt people's routines and create emotional connections," said Carol Barreto, CEO of Artery. "And those connections can open the door to important conversations about conservation, biodiversity and our relationship with the environment."







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The Miami edition is presented by Brazil's Ministry of Culture, Stella and FF Seguros through the Rouanet Law, with Diamond sponsorship by VisionOne, Natoo and Eucatex, and support from Embratur and Visit MS. The project is produced by Artery with support from the Brazilian Consulate General in Miami and Miami-Dade County.

ABOUT JAGUAR PARADE

Jaguar Parade is an international public art initiative connecting art, conservation and social impact through large-scale urban exhibitions around the world, with the mission of raising awareness for jaguar preservation and biodiversity protection.

ABOUT ONÇAFARI

Onçafari is a Brazilian nonprofit organization dedicated to jaguar conservation and biodiversity protection through scientific research, habitat preservation, environmental education and sustainable ecotourism initiatives.

ABOUT ARTERY

Artery is a global platform for cultural projects and immersive experiences connecting brands, artists and social causes through initiatives that generate cultural, environmental and social impact internationally.

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Source: Global Vision Access