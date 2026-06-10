Postdoctoral fellow, University of Groningen

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Uroš Kovač is a social anthropologist researching youth, gender, migration, and religion, often through the prism of sports in Africa. He is a Marie Skłodowska-Curie Postdoctoral Fellow in the Faculty of Religion, Culture and Society at the University of Groningen.

His first monograph, "The Precarity of Masculinity: Football, Pentecostalism, and Transnational Aspirations in Cameroon" (2022), is an ethnography of young men in west Africa who aspire to migrate by becoming football players. It explores relations between neoliberalism, Pentecostalism, masculinity, and the commercialization of sports, and counters simplistic assumptions of a crisis of masculinity in Africa and elsewhere.

His current project investigates the intersection of football, migration, and religion among African migrants in Europe in order to study hope.



2022–present Postdoctoral research associate, University of Groningen

2023–2025 Marie Skłodowska-Curie Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Groningen

2019–2021 Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Cologne 2013–2018 Doctoral researcher, University of Amsterdam

2018 University of Amsterdam, PhD in Social and Cultural Anthropology



2026 'Vitamins', shortcuts, and athletic citizenship in Ethiopia and Cameroon: considering sporting ethics beyond biomedicine, JRAI: Journal of the Royal Anthropological Institute

2025 The promise of empowerment: football migration brokerage between west Africa and Europe, Journal of Ethnic and Migration Studies

2024 A leap of faith: football and religion among aspiring migrants in Cameroon, Africa

2023 Masculinity, Morality, and the State in Northern Kenya: The Case of Baringo County's Il Chamus, Africa Spectrum

2023 Suspension as Politics: A Stadium and its Ruins in Northwest Kenya, Ethnos

2023 Living with ruins: ruination and future-making in Kenya (and beyond), Journal of Eastern African Studies

2023 'A place for training, not for competition': negotiations of competition and agency among long-distance runners in Kenya, JRAI: Journal of the Royal Anthropological Institute

2022 The Precarity of Masculinity: Football, Pentecostalism, and Transnational Aspirations in Cameroon, Berghahn Books

2021 Becoming Useful and Humble: Masculinity, Morality, and Association Football in Cameroon, Anthropological Quarterly 2018 Rethinking Masculinity in the Neoliberal Order: Cameroonian Footballers, Fijian Rugby Players, and Senegalese Wrestlers, Comparative Studies in Society and History

2023 JANUSHOPE: Two-Faced Hopes Role: Postdoctoral researcher Funding Source: European Union (Horizon Europe)

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