Adam J Smith

Associate Professor in 18th-century Literature, York St John University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

I am an Associate Professor of English Literature at York St John University and co-director of the York Research Unit for the Study of Satire. My work generally explores the roles print culture played in mediating the relationship between the citizen and the state during the long eighteenth century, with a particular interest in periodical literature, protest poetry and satire.

I am co-editor of Print Culture, Agency and Regionality in the Handpress Era (Palgrave, 2022), People of Print: The Seventeenth Century (Cambridge University Press, 2023), People of Print: The Eighteenth Century (Cambridge University Press, 2026) and Impolite Periodicals: Reading Rudeness in the Eighteenth Century (Bucknell University Press), and in recent years I have contributed to such volumes as Character and Caricature (Palgrave, 2024), Animal Satire (Palgrave, 2023), The Routledge Handbook of Folk Horror (Routledge, 2023) and Time, the City and The Imagination (Palgrave 2022). My work has also been published in such journals as The Journal for Eighteenth-Century Studies, Eighteenth-Century Fiction, 1650-1850: Ideas, Aesthetics and Inquiries in the Early Modern Era and the European Journal for Humour Studies.

I am currently contracted to Bloomsbury to co-author a book with Professor Robert Edgar titled "Eighteenth-Century Folks: The Roots, Returns and Representation of Eighteenth-Century Folk Horror", and am a co-editor for Bloomsbury's Spectres, Horrors and Hauntings book series.

I am Chief Books Reviews Editor for the Journal for Eighteenth-Century Studies and co-editor of the eighteenth century section of the Literature Compass journal. I also co-host on ongoing monthly podcast with Dr Jo Waugh called Smith and Waugh Talk About Satire.



2020–present Senior Lecturer in Eighteenth-Century Literature, York St John University

2018–2020 Lecturer in Eighteenth-Century Literature, York St John University

2015–2018 Lecturer in Literature and Liberal Arts, York St John Unviersty

2014–2017 Honorary Research Fellow, Sheffield University 2011–2016 Teaching Associate (Literature), Sheffield University



2014 University of Sheffield, PhD

2010 University of Sheffield, MA (Eighteenth-Century Studies) 2009 University of Sheffield, BA (Hons)



2017 Property, Politics and Patriotism: The Figure of the“Freeholder” in Eighteenth-Century Partisan Print, Journal for Eighteenth-Century Studies 2016 Poetry, Conspiracy and Radicalism in Sheffield,



British Society for Eighteenth-Century Studies Senior Fellow of the Higher Education Academy

ExperienceEducationPublicationsProfessional Memberships