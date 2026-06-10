Cavell Ord-Shrimpton
- Researcher, Digital Visual Communication, Anglia Ruskin University
Dr Cavell Ord-Shrimpton is a researcher in digital visual communication. Her work focuses on how visual messages are produced, circulated, and interpreted across contemporary digital platforms, with particular attention to the effects of algorithmic systems and emerging technologies on communication.
Her research engages with questions of meaning, authorship, and interpretation in digital environments, contributing to wider discussions on visual culture and communication in the digital age.Experience
- 2022–present Researcher, Anglia Ruskin University @ Cambridge School of Art
- 2026 Cambridge School of Art, PhD Communication design
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