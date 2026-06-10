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Ryan Prosser

Ryan Prosser


2026-06-10 03:08:23
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor, School of Environmental Sciences, University of Guelph
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Ryan is an Associate Professor in the School of Environmental Sciences at the University of Guelph. Dr. Prosser's research group investigates the effects of chemicals on the environment. They have studied the effect of a variety of chemicals (e.g., pesticides, microplastics, oil products) on freshwater, marine, and terrestrial species. Dr. Prosser's research group collaborates with various provincial and federal governments, First Nations communities, and industrial partners.

Experience
  • –present Associate Professor, University of Guelph
Education
  • 2015 University of Guelph, Doctor of Philosophy

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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