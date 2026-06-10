Ryan Prosser

Ryan is an Associate Professor in the School of Environmental Sciences at the University of Guelph. Dr. Prosser's research group investigates the effects of chemicals on the environment. They have studied the effect of a variety of chemicals (e.g., pesticides, microplastics, oil products) on freshwater, marine, and terrestrial species. Dr. Prosser's research group collaborates with various provincial and federal governments, First Nations communities, and industrial partners.

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