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Steve Lorteau
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Long-Term Appointment Law Professor, L'Université d'Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Steve Lorteau is a Long-Term Appointment Professor at the University of Ottawa, Faculty of Law. He specializes in environmental law and zoning law. He is a member of the Ontario Bar, following a clerkship at the Federal Court.Experience
- 2024–present Adjunct professor, University of Ottawa 2025–present Program director, University of Ottawa
- 2021 University of Toronto, LL.M. (Long Thesis)
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