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Steve Lorteau

Steve Lorteau


2026-06-10 03:08:22
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Long-Term Appointment Law Professor, L'Université d'Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Profile Articles

Steve Lorteau is a Long-Term Appointment Professor at the University of Ottawa, Faculty of Law. He specializes in environmental law and zoning law. He is a member of the Ontario Bar, following a clerkship at the Federal Court.

Experience
  • 2024–present Adjunct professor, University of Ottawa
  • 2025–present Program director, University of Ottawa
Education
  • 2021 University of Toronto, LL.M. (Long Thesis)

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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