Shanghai Increases Investment In Fashion

Shanghai has announced an ambitious plan to strengthen its position as one of the world's leading fashion and consumer goods centers. By 2028, the city aims to increase the value of its consumer goods industry to more than 750 billion yuan ($110 billion), while the fashion sector alone is expected to surpass 500 billion yuan ($74 billion), AzerNEWS reports.

According to a newly released three-year action plan for high-quality development, Shanghai plans to cultivate around 100 local companies and brands that will embody the city's modern and innovative fashion identity.

The strategy reflects Shanghai's goal of becoming not only a major market for fashion consumption but also a global source of fashion innovation, design, and creativity. To achieve this, the city will focus on developing new products, embracing digital technologies, and responding to the evolving preferences of consumers. Authorities also aim to improve the overall balance and competitiveness of the consumer goods and fashion industries.

The plan was officially unveiled during the launch of the“Made in Shanghai” initiative. The event featured industry forums, discussions on future fashion trends, and a digital fashion exhibition that provided visitors with immersive and interactive experiences.

An interesting aspect of the initiative is its strong emphasis on technology. Shanghai is increasingly integrating artificial intelligence, digital design tools, and virtual experiences into the fashion ecosystem, highlighting how the future of fashion may be shaped not only by designers but also by cutting-edge technology.

If successful, the project could further strengthen Shanghai's reputation as one of Asia's most influential fashion capitals, competing with established global centers such as Paris, Milan, London, and New York.