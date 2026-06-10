Ukraine, Finland Agree To Mutual Quality Guarantees For Defense Products

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, according to Ukrinform.

“All weapons, military vehicles and equipment, and gear supplied to the Ukrainian military must meet NATO standards. This requirement will now also fully apply to products procured by Ukraine and Finland from each other or produced pursuant to contractual arrangements,” the statement said.

According to the ministry, the signed memorandum clearly defines how the regulatory bodies of one country will verify the quality of defense products at the request of the other in accordance with the common NATO standards STANAG 4107 / AQAP-2070.

From now on, if Ukraine orders products from a Finnish factory or vice versa, both sides will automatically recognize the quality inspection. There will be no need to repeat the same procedures.

Mutual trust in the inspection procedures will allow the necessary equipment to be delivered much faster directly to the front lines.

Among other things, the memorandum establishes the framework under which quality assurance specialists from one country carry out activities on their own territory at the request of the partner country. All inspections will be carried out in accordance with common NATO standards and AQAP-2070 procedures, including the use of identical forms and documentation. This will enable both countries to 'speak the same language' regarding the reliability of military vehicles and equipment” on all matters concerning the reliability of military equipment.

The Ministry of Defense notes that Ukraine has already concluded similar agreements on the mutual recognition of government quality assurance with Sweden, Türkiye, Czechia, France, Germany, Norway, and Poland.

It is emphasized that the agreement with Finland marks another step toward fully aligning Ukraine's military procurement system with NATO standards. This document is also a logical continuation of previous agreements, specifically the security agreement of April 3, 2024, and the memorandum of cooperation between the ministries of defense of March 13, 2025.

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Finnish Ambassador Tarja Fernandez emphasized that the new memorandum is another step toward strengthening close and dynamic cooperation with Ukraine. Among the practical results, she noted, is broader cooperation in the defense sector, particularly regarding defense-related products.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Finnish government will send Ukraine a new package of defense aid worth approximately 128 million euros.

Photo: Ministry of Defense