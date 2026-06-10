Russian Forces Facing Growing Logistics Problems In Occupied Kherson Region, Official Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Yurii Sobolevskyi, First Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council, said this in comments to Ukrinform.

"When these rats started experiencing fuel shortages, their first reaction was to make money from it. I know that [head of the occupation authorities in in the Kherson region] Saldo and his entourage have already received a dressing-down from the FSB over this, and they were made to understand that someone could end up behind bars for it," Sobolevskyi said.

Traffic from occupied Henichesk to Arabat Spit temporarily blocked – media

He added that the current situation involving the Chonhar Bridge and the bridge connecting Henichesk with the Arabat Spit resembles the circumstances preceding the liberation of Kherson, when the Antonivskyi Bridge came under repeated strikes.

"Logistics routes are being restricted and remain under fire control. The Russians are already facing very serious problems, and this is only the beginning," Sobolevskyi said.

According to him, Russian forces currently lack the capability to quickly repair damaged bridges. He also claimed they are unable to adequately protect infrastructure from drone attacks and are experiencing shortages of effective electronic warfare systems and anti-drone nets.

As previously reported, traffic from Henichesk to the Arabat Spit in occupied Kherson region was temporarily suspended on the morning of June 10 following reports of a strike on a bridge. Authorities later announced that traffic would resume in alternating one-way (reversible) mode.

On June 7, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces damaged the strategic bridge linking occupied Crimea and the Kherson region near Chonhar. A second strike on the Chonhar Bridge followed on June 9.

Photo: ArmyInform