Debris From Downed Russian Drone Hits Passenger Train In Sumy, Causing Delays

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's state rail operator Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Facebook that passenger train No. 143, operating on the Sumy-Rakhiv route, was struck by debris from a downed Russian drone.

"The enemy attacked the station area in Sumy with a UAV. A Shahed-type drone was shot down above the station building, and its debris fell onto passenger train No. 143 Sumy-Rakhiv. As a result, the roof of the last carriage caught fire," the statement said.

The company noted that neither passengers nor the train crew were injured because they were in a shelter at the time of the attack.

Russian forces attack car with drone in Sumy region, four injured

The train later resumed its journey with a delay of approximately five hours. Ukrzaliznytsia said it is taking measures to reduce the delay and bring the train closer to its scheduled timetable.

Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia