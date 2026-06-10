Debris From Downed Russian Drone Hits Passenger Train In Sumy, Causing Delays
"The enemy attacked the station area in Sumy with a UAV. A Shahed-type drone was shot down above the station building, and its debris fell onto passenger train No. 143 Sumy-Rakhiv. As a result, the roof of the last carriage caught fire," the statement said.
The company noted that neither passengers nor the train crew were injured because they were in a shelter at the time of the attack.Read also: Russian forces attack car with drone in Sumy region, four injured
The train later resumed its journey with a delay of approximately five hours. Ukrzaliznytsia said it is taking measures to reduce the delay and bring the train closer to its scheduled timetable.
Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia
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