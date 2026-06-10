Most Europeans View Ukraine As Ally Or Necessary Partner
More than 30% of respondents overall described Ukraine as an ally. The highest levels of support were recorded in Sweden (52%) and Denmark (45%). In the United Kingdom, 26% of respondents viewed Ukraine as an ally.
In Poland and Hungary, which have experienced tensions in their bilateral relations with Kyiv, 24% and 15% of respondents respectively considered Ukraine an ally.
More than 30% of Europeans surveyed described Ukraine as a necessary partner. This view was consistent across most countries, with the exception of Sweden (27%), Italy (29%), Hungary (28%), and Bulgaria (26%).
The survey also found that Europeans currently hold a more favorable overall view of Ukraine than of the United States.
At the same time, positive attitudes toward Ukraine do not necessarily translate into support for direct military commitments. A majority of respondents opposed sending troops to Ukraine after the conclusion of a peace agreement. Opposition to deploying troops was particularly evident in three major European defense powers: Germany (28%), France (23%), and Poland (30%).
Support for deploying international peacekeeping forces to Ukraine after the war was relatively limited, reaching 17% in Finland, 18% in Denmark, 15% in both Spain and Portugal, and 11% in the United Kingdom.
The online survey was conducted in May 2026 among adults in 15 European countries: Austria, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
Photo: Flickr
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