Zelensky Signs Decree Introducing Day Of Unmanned Systems Forces

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this is stated in Presidential Decree No. 485/2026 dated June 10, 2026, published on the official website of the head of state.

The document says the Day of the Unmanned Systems Forces is introduced in recognition of the role of the Unmanned Systems Forces in Ukraine's struggle for freedom, independence, and territorial integrity, as well as to establish new military traditions.

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

Ukraine's USF strike locomotive in Russia's Bryansk region

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi (callsign "Magyar"), said that over the past 14 days, Russian military cargo traffic along the land corridor to Crimea has decreased by 71% due to Ukrainian drone fire control.

Photo: 22nd Mechanized Brigade