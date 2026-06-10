Russia Attacks Two Cargo Ships Under Barbados And Panama Flags In Black Sea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy continues to terrorize the peaceful Odesa region and is trying to disrupt the operation of the Ukrainian maritime corridor. Today, strike UAVs attacked two cargo ships under the flags of Barbados and Panama in the Black Sea that were following the maritime corridor," the statement said.

Russia also carried out several waves of attacks on southern parts of the Odesa region, hitting civilian infrastructure and energy facilities.

No casualties were reported as a result of these attacks.

Emergency services are working to eliminate the consequences.

Russia attacks two Maritime Search and Rescue Service boats, casualties reported

The Ministry for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine reported on Telegram that the vessel under the Panama flag was en route to an Odesa region port to load metal. A fire broke out on board but was quickly extinguished by the crew.

The Barbados-flagged vessel, which was carrying wheat, was also damaged.

Both ships remain seaworthy and continued along their routes.

The ministry stressed that repeated attacks on civilian shipping once again demonstrate that Russia is deliberately endangering maritime logistics. Despite this, the Ukrainian maritime corridor continues to operate, ensuring exports and contributing to global food security.