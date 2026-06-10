IAEA Board Of Governors Condemns Russian Attacks On Ukraine's Nuclear Facilities

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was announced by Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on X.

“The message is clear: Russia continues to undermine nuclear safety and security through its illegal war against Ukraine,” Sybiha wrote.

He thanked partners for their unwavering support and called for action to stop Russia's nuclear blackmail.

“It is time to increase pressure on the aggressor to stop strikes against Ukrainian civilians and nuclear infrastructure and return the Zaporizhzhia NPP to its rightful owner, Ukraine,” Sybiha stressed.

warns of dangerous military activity near all of Ukraine's NPP

As reported by Ukrinform, earlier today Deputy Energy Minister of Ukraine Anatolii Kutsevol took part in a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna, where he briefed international partners on the current security situation surrounding Ukraine's nuclear facilities.

The IAEA has warned of increased military activity near Ukraine's nuclear power plants, including the Chornobyl site and the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Earlier this week, a Russian drone strike partially destroyed the container reception building at the Centralized Spent Fuel Storage Facility (CSFSF). No spent nuclear fuel was being stored in the damaged building.

Photo: Andrii Sybiha / X