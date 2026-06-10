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Russian Strike On Residential Building In Pavlohrad Leaves Five Injured, Including Child

Russian Strike On Residential Building In Pavlohrad Leaves Five Injured, Including Child


2026-06-10 03:07:00
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported the attack on Telegram.

“Four people were injured as a result of the enemy attack on Pavlohrad. They include a 13-year-old boy and men aged 43, 44, and 79,” Hanzha said.

All four were initially reported to be receiving outpatient treatment.

Earlier, Hanzha published photos from the scene, showing a damaged apartment building with shattered windows and signs of fire damage.

He later sai the number of injured had risen to five following the strike on the residential building.

“The number of victims of the enemy attack on Pavlohrad has increased. A 75-year-old woman was taken to hospital,” he wrote.

Read also: Six injured as Russian drones attack Kharkiv

The woman is reported to be in serious condition and is receiving all necessary medical care. In total, five people were injured in the city.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Russian military struck Pavlohrad, damaging a multi-storey residential building.

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