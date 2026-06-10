Ukraine's USF Destroy $40B Worth Of Russian Targets Within One Year Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this in his evening video address while commenting on his decree designating June 11 as the Day of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“In just one year since the establishment of the USF Grouping, Russian targets of various levels worth nearly $40 billion have been struck. Most importantly, these are different types of strikes, and each one expands our ability to save lives,” he said.

According to Zelensky, June 11 will now be a day of respect and gratitude to the Unmanned Systems Forces.

“For the first time in the world, such a branch of the military was created – in Ukraine. We are developing the USF to the max, and it is Ukrainians who have proved that through technology, ingenuity, and courage, we can change the nature of warfare. We can achieve objectives that were previously either completely out of reach of conventional weapons or extremely difficult to achieve and required an enormous expenditure of resources,” the President noted.

strikes Russian drone crews, air defense units at Donetsk Airpor

He emphasized that the Unmanned Systems Forces deserve particular gratitude these days for their mid-range strikes, which have made Russian military logistics throughout the temporarily occupied territories accessible to Ukrainian drones.

As reported, President Zelensky signed a decree officially establishing June 11 as the Day of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine