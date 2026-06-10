President Mirziyoyev Reviews Major Overhaul Of Urban Planning And Construction Sector

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has reviewed a comprehensive package of reforms aimed at modernizing Uzbekistan's urban planning and construction sectors.

This was reflected in a statement by the press service of the Uzbek President.

According to information, more than 50% of Uzbekistan's population now lives in urban areas, with that share expected to continue rising in the coming years. The government says growing population pressures and accelerating construction activity require more effective urban planning, better infrastructure coordination, environmental protection, and preservation of historical and cultural heritage sites.

Currently, only 2,506 of Uzbekistan's 8,604 settlements, or about 29%, are covered by approved master plans. Authorities plan to develop master plans for an additional 154 settlements in 2026 and 144 more in 2027. More than 1,000 existing plans have already been digitized.

The administration acknowledged that while 275 development master plans were prepared during 2024–2025, many remain disconnected from broader urban planning frameworks, creating challenges in coordinating transportation, utilities, social infrastructure, and land use.

To address these issues, the government proposed a new system for managing urban planning documents. The initiative includes collecting and updating planning data, digitizing records, introducing monitoring mechanisms, and creating an integrated information and analytical platform.

A unified electronic registry of urban planning documentation will be established, and documents not registered in the system will have no legal validity. The Urbanization Center will receive expanded responsibilities, including management of a national geospatial information system and coordination of surveying and planning activities.

The government also outlined plans to strengthen workforce development in urban planning, geodesy, cadastral management, and geographic information systems.

Under the proposal, the Tashkent College of Geodesy and Cartography will be reorganized into the College of Urban Studies, Geodesy and Cadastre, while the Tashkent University of Architecture and Civil Engineering will establish a new faculty focused on modern urban planning and agglomeration management.

Creation of creative parks in every region was also proposed, bringing together specialists in architecture, urban design, engineering, software development, and project planning. Residents of these parks would receive tax incentives, including reduced personal income and social tax obligations.

The presentation highlighted persistent challenges in the construction sector, including unauthorized building activity, delays in project completion, and inefficient land use.

Authorities reported that 1,952 illegal construction projects were identified in 2025 and said existing penalties have failed to provide an effective deterrent. As a result, stronger financial sanctions for construction-related violations are being proposed.

The government also reviewed reforms aimed at protecting citizens participating in shared-equity housing developments.

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