Baku Hosted The“Force Of Love” 2026 Summer Festival (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) From 5 to 7 June, the“Force of Love” festival, organised by NARGIS Magazine, took place at the Space____________13 art venue. The large-scale event brought together creativity, craftsmanship, and meaningful social interaction. The festival aimed to create a space where families, children, and friends could come together, enjoy memorable experiences, and spend quality time with one another.

Over the course of three days, residents and visitors of the capital alike were able to purchase jewellery, home decor items, books, clothing, bags, and much more, while also enjoying a variety of food and beverages.

The festival also offered a rich programme of creative, educational, and entertainment activities. Guests had the opportunity to learn bachata together with Ulviyya Mahmud, the Editor-in-Chief of NARGIS Magazine, and dancer Farid Mehdiyev, as well as participate in master classes on painting, abstract art, ceramic and canvas painting, scrapbooking, robotics, carpet weaving, stencil painting, and culinary arts. In addition, guests enjoyed culinary delights from Project Flat, games by Game Buzz, books by Bahram Bagirzade, traditional henna art, and vibrant face art for both children and adults.

The first day of the festival was dedicated to children. In collaboration with Nargis Fund, a special entertainment programme was organised for the residents of Children's Home No. 1 in celebration of International Children's Day. Young guests enjoyed a puppet show, participated in creative master classes, received gifts, and enjoyed festive treats.

On 6 June, a tree-planting initiative took place – an important environmental action symbolising care for future generations and harmonious coexistence with nature. Ulviyya Mahmud, the Editor-in-Chief of NARGIS Magazine, led the initiative.

On June 7, a special screening of an animated film for children was organised in partnership with CineMastercard. The film generated great interest among the young guests, giving them unforgettable memories, lots of smiles, and a cheerful mood.

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