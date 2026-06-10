Azerbaijani Court Extends Measures Against Ali Karimli, Ramiz Mehdiyev And Mammad Ibrahim

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A court has ruled to extend the preventive measures imposed on Ramiz Mehdiyev, Popular Front Party (APFP) Chairman Ali Karimli, Eldar Amirov, and APFP Presidium member Mammad Ibrahim in a criminal case launched by the State Security Service (SSS).

According to the information, the Sabail District Court reviewed motions submitted by the investigative authority concerning the four individuals.

The court decided to extend the pre-trial detention of Ali Karimli by five months. The detention of Mammad Ibrahim, an APFP Presidium member arrested in the same case, was also extended by five months.

In addition, the court considered a motion filed by investigators to extend the preventive measure imposed on former Presidential Administration chief Ramiz Mehdiyev. The Sabail District Court extended Mehdiyev's house arrest by five months.

The court also ruled to extend by five months the pre-trial detention of Eldar Amirov, former head of the Secretariat of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) and a former Presidential Administration official.

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