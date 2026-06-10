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Tajikistan And Latvia Review Opportunities To Boost Bilateral Relations

Tajikistan And Latvia Review Opportunities To Boost Bilateral Relations


2026-06-10 03:06:47
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Tajikistan and Latvia discuss prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation.

This is reflected in a statement by Tajikistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The prospects for bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Latvia were discussed during a meeting between Tajikistan's First Deputy Foreign Minister Farrukh Khamralizoda and newly appointed Latvian Ambassador Ģirts Jaunzems on June 9, 2026.

During the meeting, Khamralizoda received copies of the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Latvia to Tajikistan, based in Tashkent.

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