Trump Congratulates Armenian PM On Victory In Parliamentary Elections
Trump announced this in a post on his Truth Social page.
"Congratulations to Nikol Pashinyan for his decisive victory in Armenia's National Elections. I was very proud to have Endorsed him for Re-Election, and have no doubt that, with him as the Leader of the beautiful Country of Armenia, it will attain levels of Greatness and Success beyond everyone's wildest expectations!" he wrote.--
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