Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Congratulates Armenian PM On Victory In Parliamentary Elections

Trump Congratulates Armenian PM On Victory In Parliamentary Elections


2026-06-10 03:06:47
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. U.S. President Donald Trump has congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his victory in the parliamentary elections.

Trump announced this in a post on his Truth Social page.

"Congratulations to Nikol Pashinyan for his decisive victory in Armenia's National Elections. I was very proud to have Endorsed him for Re-Election, and have no doubt that, with him as the Leader of the beautiful Country of Armenia, it will attain levels of Greatness and Success beyond everyone's wildest expectations!" he wrote.

--

MENAFN10062026000187011040ID1111240967



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search