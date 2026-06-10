Azerbaijan Trampoline And Tumbling Championships Held In Baku (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 10th Azerbaijan Trampoline Gymnastics Championship and the 22nd national Tumbling Championship took place at the National Gymnastics Arena on June 10.

Around 50 athletes representing the Baku Gymnastics School and the Ocaq Sport Club took part in the competition.

During the championships, gymnasts competed in various age categories, including juniors, youth and seniors.

The participants performed in individual and synchronized trampoline events, as well as in individual tumbling routines, demonstrating their level of preparation.

Throughout the competition, the athletes stood out for their precise execution of technical elements, high level of coordination, flexibility and skill.

Among the participants were Seljan Mahsudova, a bronze medalist in the synchronized trampoline event at the World Championships and participant of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, and Maqsud Mahsudov, a bronze medalist in the synchronized event at the World Championships and gold medalist of the 3rd CIS Games. Also competing were two-time tumbling world champion, World Games silver medalist, European champion and two-time European Championships silver medalist Tofiq Aliyev; three-time world champion, European champion and European Championships silver medalist Mikhail Malkin; as well as two-time world champion, European champion and European Championships silver medalist Adil Hajizada.

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