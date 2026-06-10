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King Departs On Private Visit

King Departs On Private Visit


2026-06-10 03:06:00
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah departed Jordan on Wednesday, on a private visit.

His Royal Highness Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members, according to a Royal Court statement.

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Jordan Times

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